Maharashtra state board exams for classes 10, 12 postponed due to Covid-19

2021: The State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary (MSBSHSE) on Monday postponed the class 10 and 12 board examinations scheduled to be held in April, amid rising cases of coronavirus infection in the country. State Minister Varsha Gaikwad said that the Board 10th will be conducted in June while the class 12 will be conducted in May.

The exams were scheduled to start on April 23 and April 29 for classes 10 and 12, respectively. The board was also planning to conduct special exams for students in June.

Maharashtra Minister said, "We’ve postponed state board exams for class 10th and 12th. Class 12th exams will be held by end of May, while 10th standard exams will be in June. Fresh dates will be announced accordingly."

"Keeping in mind the schedule of entrance exams for professional courses, class 12th exams will be held by end of May, while 10th standard exams will be in June. We are closely monitoring the health situation. Fresh dates for these exams will be announced accordingly." the minister tweeted.

The decision was taken due to rising cases of Covid-19 in the state and across India. Many students, and parents were demanding a postponement in the board exams.





The health situation was being closely monitored and fresh dates for the postponed exams would be announced soon, Gaikwad said.

The decision is the outcome of consultations with various stakeholders, like students, teachers, parents, elected representatives from across parties, academicians and tech giants, the minister said.

"We'll also be writing to the CBSE, ICSE, IB, Cambridge boards, requesting them to reconsider their exams dates," she said.

Thanking Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for approving the decision, Gaikwad said during the consultations, various alternative assessment options were evaluated keeping the health, well-being and future of students in mind.

"Postponing exams seemed to be the most pragmatic solution," she added.

On Sunday, Maharashtra recorded 63,294 new cases of coronavirus, its highest single-day rise since the pandemic broke out, which pushed the caseload to 34,07,245, as per official figures.



(With PTI inputs)