Maharashtra Board extends HSC online application deadline to November 15

MSBSHE HSC application 2020: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Pune, has extended the deadline for filling up online forms for HSC 2019.

According to the previous notification, the deadline was ending on October 23, 2019. However, due to technical reasons, the last date has now been revised to November 15, 2019.

Late applications for students, which were earlier to be received from November 1 to 8, 2019, will be taken with a fine from November 16 to 25, 2019.

The class 12 exam will begin on February 18, 2020, with English as the first subject. It will be conducted in the morning session. The exam will conclude on March 18, 2020, with Sanskrit in the morning batch and Russian and Arabic in the evening slot, on the same day.

Here's how to check the latest HSC notification

Step 1: Go to mahahsscboard.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Date extension for HSC online application march 2020' on the homepage

According to the Maharashtra Board, the exam will be held in two time slots i.e. morning slot starting from 11 am to 2 pm and the afternoon slot will commence at 3 pm and end at 6 pm



About Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education, Pune 411004 is an Autonomous Body established under the provisions of the Maharashtra Act No. 41 of 1965.



It conducts the HSC and SSC Examinations in the state of Maharashtra through its nine Divisional Boards located at Pune, Mumbai, Aurangabad, Nasik, Kolhapur, Amravati, Latur, Nagpur and Ratnagiri.

The Board conducts examination twice a year. It has has about 21000 schools (SSC) and 7000 (HSC) Higher Sec. Schools / Jr. colleges in the entire state.