Maharashtra board MSBSHSE tells schools to complete exams, declare results

In the light of the intense heatwave, the of Secondary and Higher Secondary (MSBSHSE) has directed all schools to complete the annual exams and declare final results by April 30, 2022.

According to the notification issued by the Maharashtra department, all schools in the state have been directed to complete evaluation work for the annual exams for Class 1 to 9 and 11 students at the earliest and declare results by April 30.

The order stated school summer vacations will begin from May 2 onwards and will continue until June 12. The vacations will be applicable to all students from the state who have appeared for the Class 1 to 9 and Class 11 annual exams.

Thereafter, the new academic session for these students will begin from June 13 onwards. However, due to worsening weather, schools falling in the Vidarbha region have been given relaxation to begin the new academic session and the classes will commence on June 27.

Prior to this, the school board successfully conducted the Maharashtra SSC Exam 2022 for Class 10 students and Maharashtra HSC Exam 2022 for Class 12 students from March to April 2022.

Although the exact date for Maharashtra SSC and HSC results has not been announced, the board has hinted that the results might be released in May or June 2022.