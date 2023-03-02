Maharashtra Board SSC Exam 2023 begins today: Check Detailed report

The 2023 is scheduled to begin today (March 2). The exam, conducted by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary (MSBSHSE), will begin with the first, second and third language subjects.

The official MSBSHSE Timetable states that the First Language (Marathi, Hindi, Urdu, Gujarati, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Sindhi, Bengali, and Punjabi) and Second or Third Language (German, French) papers for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10 exams will be given in two shifts.

The first shift of the board exam will run from 11 a.m. to 2:10 p.m., while the second shift will run from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. In order to take the exam, candidates must arrive at the exam centre at least 45 minutes before the exam time. This year, the Maharashtra board introduced a "Copy-free exam," in which photocopy shops within 50 metres of the exam centre will be closed.

Before taking the Maharashtra Class 10 board exams, students should double-check the Maharashtra Board exam Class 10 Admit Card. In addition, students are required to bring their MSBSHE 10th admit card and school identification card to the exam centre at all times.

Maharashtra board 2023: Admit card

The admit card for Maharashtra Class 10 has been made available, and schools were required to download it and distribute it to students. The following information can be found on the board admit card:

Candidate name and roll number

Name of the exam

Information about the exam centre

Information about the shift

Schedule of the board exam

Time to report to the exam centre

Candidate photograph and signature

Essential instructions.

Maharashtra board 2023: Guidelines

The following exam-day guidelines and instructions should be carefully reviewed by candidates taking the Maharashtra board class 10 exams:

Exams for the Maharashtra Board class 10 will be held in two shifts. Before heading to the exam centre, candidates should verify the Class 10 exam shift indicated on their admit card.

On the day of the exam, you must present the Maharashtra Board 10th admit card at the exam centre. This is a required document.

It is recommended that students taking arrive at the exam centre at least 45 minutes before the start of the exam.

After completing the board exam, students will not be permitted to leave the exam room (before time).

Students who are found to be cheating or using unfair methods will not be permitted to continue taking .

Additional 10 minutes will be given to read the question paper.

Maharashtra board SSC exam 2023: Time Table

Given below is the SSC board exam timetable for shift one and two; students need to prepare keeping in mind the subjects and shifts:

Date 1st shift (11 am to 2 pm) 2nd Half (3 pm to 6 pm) March 2, 2023 First Language: Marathi, Hindi, Urdu, Gujarati, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Sindhi, Bengali, Punjabi Second or Third Language: German, French March 3, 2023 Second or Third Language: Marathi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Sindhi, Bengali, Punjabi - March 4, 2023 Multi Skill Assistant Technician/ Introduction to Basic Technology, Automotive Service Technician, Store Operation Assistant, Assistant Beauty, Therapist, Tourism and Hospitality, Food& Beverage Service Trainee, Agriculture -Solanaceous, Crop Cultivator, Electronics & Hardware Field Technician Other Home Appliances, Home Care- Home Health Aide, Mechanical Technology, Electrical Technology, Electronics Technology, Power-Consumer Energy, Meter Technician, Apparels Sewing Machine, Operator, Plumber General March 6, 2023 First language (English), Third Language (Third Language) - March 8, 2023 Second or Third language: HindiSecond or Third Language (Composite Course): Hindi - March 10, 2023 Second or Third language: Urdu, Gujarati, Sanskrit, Pali, Ardhamagadhi, Persian, Arabic, Avesta, Pahalavi, Russian - March 13, 2023 Mathematics Part-1 (Algebra), Arithmetic (Only for eligible Divyang Candidates) - March 15, 2023 Mathematics Part-II (Geometry) - March 17, 2023 Science and Technology (Part I), Physiology, Hygiene & Home Science (Only for eligible Divyang Candidates) - March 20, 2023 Science and Technology Part-II - March 23, 2023 Social Sciences Paper-I: History and Political Science - March 25, 2023 Social Sciences Paper-II: Geography -