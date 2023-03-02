Maharashtra Board SSC Exam 2023 begins today: Check Detailed report

JUST IN
Sonika Nitin Nimje 

Maharashtra Board SSC Exam 2023 begins today
The Maharashtra board SSC exam 2023 is scheduled to begin today (March 2). The exam, conducted by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), will begin with the first, second and third language subjects.

The official MSBSHSE Timetable states that the First Language (Marathi, Hindi, Urdu, Gujarati, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Sindhi, Bengali, and Punjabi) and Second or Third Language (German, French) papers for the Maharashtra board Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10 exams will be given in two shifts.

The first shift of the board exam will run from 11 a.m. to 2:10 p.m., while the second shift will run from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. In order to take the Maharashtra board exam, candidates must arrive at the exam centre at least 45 minutes before the exam time. This year, the Maharashtra board introduced a "Copy-free exam," in which photocopy shops within 50 metres of the exam centre will be closed.

Before taking the Maharashtra Class 10 board exams, students should double-check the Maharashtra Board exam Class 10 Admit Card. In addition, students are required to bring their MSBSHE 10th admit card and school identification card to the exam centre at all times.

Maharashtra board SSC exam 2023: Admit card

The admit card for Maharashtra Class 10 board exams has been made available, and schools were required to download it and distribute it to students. The following information can be found on the board admit card:

  • Candidate name and roll number
  • Name of the exam
  • Information about the exam centre
  • Information about the shift
  • Schedule of the board exam
  • Time to report to the exam centre
  • Candidate photograph and signature
  • Essential instructions.

Maharashtra board SSC exam 2023: Guidelines

The following exam-day guidelines and instructions should be carefully reviewed by candidates taking the Maharashtra board class 10 exams:

  • Exams for the Maharashtra Board class 10 will be held in two shifts. Before heading to the exam centre, candidates should verify the Class 10 exam shift indicated on their admit card.
  • On the day of the exam, you must present the Maharashtra Board 10th admit card at the exam centre. This is a required document.
  • It is recommended that students taking board exams arrive at the exam centre at least 45 minutes before the start of the exam.
  • After completing the board exam, students will not be permitted to leave the exam room (before time).
  • Students who are found to be cheating or using unfair methods will not be permitted to continue taking board exams.
  • Additional 10 minutes will be given to read the question paper.

Maharashtra board SSC exam 2023: Time Table

Given below is the SSC board exam timetable for shift one and two; students need to prepare keeping in mind the subjects and shifts:

Date 1st shift (11 am to 2 pm) 2nd Half (3 pm to 6 pm)
March 2, 2023 First Language: Marathi, Hindi, Urdu, Gujarati, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Sindhi, Bengali, Punjabi Second or Third Language: German, French
March 3, 2023 Second or Third Language: Marathi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Sindhi, Bengali, Punjabi -
March 4, 2023 Multi Skill Assistant Technician/ Introduction to Basic Technology, Automotive Service Technician, Store Operation Assistant, Assistant Beauty, Therapist, Tourism and Hospitality, Food& Beverage Service Trainee, Agriculture -Solanaceous, Crop Cultivator, Electronics & Hardware Field Technician Other Home Appliances, Home Care- Home Health Aide, Mechanical Technology, Electrical Technology, Electronics Technology, Power-Consumer Energy, Meter Technician, Apparels Sewing Machine, Operator, Plumber General
March 6, 2023 First language (English), Third Language (Third Language) -
March 8, 2023 Second or Third language: HindiSecond or Third Language (Composite Course): Hindi -
March 10, 2023 Second or Third language: Urdu, Gujarati, Sanskrit, Pali, Ardhamagadhi, Persian, Arabic, Avesta, Pahalavi, Russian -
March 13, 2023 Mathematics Part-1 (Algebra), Arithmetic (Only for eligible Divyang Candidates) -
March 15, 2023 Mathematics Part-II (Geometry) -
March 17, 2023 Science and Technology (Part I), Physiology, Hygiene & Home Science (Only for eligible Divyang Candidates) -
March 20, 2023 Science and Technology Part-II -
March 23, 2023 Social Sciences Paper-I: History and Political Science -
March 25, 2023 Social Sciences Paper-II: Geography -
Maharashtra board SSC exam 2023: Results In May or June of 2023, the Maharashtra SSC board is likely to announce the SSC results in 2023.

On the official website mahresult.nic.in, students will be able to view their score details. Students in Maharashtra class 10 exams must use their roll number and their mother's first name to check their SSC results. The online 10th result for the 2023 Maharashtra board is only provisional. The original mark sheet must be obtained by students from the school. About Maharashtra board SSC exam 2023 The exams for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) are taken by around 1,700,000 students. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the board has reduced the Maharashtra SSC Syllabus 2021 for the current academic session. The board has decided to follow last year's pattern to reduce the Maharashtra 10th Syllabus by 25 per cent this year as well. Last year, the board posted on its official website the SSC 2022 Maharashtra board result on June 17 and Maharashtra SSC supplementary result on September 2. In class 10 exams in 2022, the Maharashtra board recorded a total pass rate of 96.94%. A total of 1.52 million students passed the SSC examination out of 1.57 million who took it last year.

First Published: Thu, March 02 2023. 20:14 IST

