Maharashtra HSC 12th result 2022 to be out today: Here's how to check

The wait of 1.4 million Maharashtra students to end as the Maharashtra State Board Of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare its Class 12 or HSC results on Thursday.
The Class 12 MSBSHSE students will be able to check their results from 1 pm onwards by entering their roll number and mother's first name.
A total of 14,85,191 students have registered for the Maharashtra HSC exam this year out of which 8,17,188 are boys and 6,68,003 are girls.
As always, the results will be declared by MSBSHSE in a press meeting first, followed by its publication on websites at 1 pm.
Here's how to check Maharashtra HSC 2022 result:
Step 1: Students need to log onto the official websites - mahresults.nic.in and others.
Step 2: Enter Maharashtra HSC 2022 Roll Number and mother's name in the provided fields and submit these details to obtain the digital scorecard.
Step 3: The result will be displayed on the screen as subject-wise marks, grades and total marks scored by the students.
Step 4: Finally, students need to download a softcopy / PDF of the digital scorecard and take printout of the same for future reference.
Students should note that the passing marks to be secured is 35 if the paper of total 100 marks. For exam papers which were held for only 80 marks, the passing marks would be reduced to 28 marks in total i.e., 35 per cent of the 80 marks.
Earlier, Maharashtra Board has released a detailed marking scheme and evaluation policy on the basis of which the MSBSHSE HSC Result 2022 marks are calculated.
The final result for Maharashtra Class 12 students is prepared on the basis of their performance in the theory as well as practical exams held in March-April months.
