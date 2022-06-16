Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2022: MSBSHSE class 10 results on 17 June

The State Board of Higher Secondary (MSBHSE) is expected to announce the Board Class 10 SSC result 2022 on 17th June.

Earlier in May, Minister Varsha Gaikwad announced that the Maharashtra Board Class 10 result would be announced on 20 June, but a recent announcement states that the results are expected to be out sooner.

The result is expected to be out at 1 PM on Friday, June 17.

Students can check the class 10 result on the official website of MSBHSE i.e., mahresult.nic.in. or mahahsscboard.in.

This year, the SSC exams were held from March 15 to April 4 though physical mode after two years despite several protests. However, the paper timings and the evaluation criteria has changed this year.

Overall, 1,449,664 students appeared for the SSC exam this year.

Results for SSC exams held in March-April 2022 by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary will be announced online on June 17 at 1 pm. Wishing all our students the best of luck. #sscresult2022#Classof2022#Maharashtra @CMOMaharashtra @msbshse https://t.co/8xEAgkbxn7 — Prof. Varsha Eknath Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) June 16, 2022

Every year, around 2 million students register for Maharashtra Board Exams for both SSC and HSC exams. However, the board didn't conduct exams last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the country.

The MSBSHSE recently announced the Maharashtra HSC Result 2022. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 94.22 per cent.

A total of 1,356,604 came out with flying colours in the Maharashtra 12th result 2022.