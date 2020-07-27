Maharashtra SSC result 2020 to be declared soon: All you need to know

Maharashtra SSC result: The wait for the Maharashtra 10th result 2020 is about to get over. The Maharashtra 2020 will be declared anytime this week, according to media reports. Once declared, students can check thier results at mahresult.nic.in. Minister had shared earlier in the month that the Class 10 or 2020 would be released online in the last week of July. Maharashtra HSC Result 2020 have already been declared. The SSC Board examinations 2020 started on March 3, 2020 and were scheduled till March 23, 2020. However, with the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, the Geography paper was cancelled.

Apart from the official website, students can also visit result websites like examresults.net, indiaresults.com and results.gov.in to check their result.

Students are advised to keep their admit cards or hall tickets handy as they will need details such as registration number and roll number to download the Maharashtra SSC Results.

Maharashtra SSC Result: Steps to download MSBSHSE 10th Result 2020

1. Visit the official website - mahresult.nic.in

2. Click on 2020 link

3. Enter asked credentials

4. Click submit to get Maharashtra 10th Result 2020

5. Save the result once it appears on the screen

According to report, around 1.7 million students appeared in the class 10 board exams this year.





Maharashtra SSC Result 2020: How Geography exam marks will be calculated



MSBSHSE would be awarding the average marks obtained by the students in the other papers that were conducted and would be using that score for the Geography paper, which was cancelled because of the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

A notice was released by MSBSHSE detailing the marking scheme and criteria for the cancelled examination.

Maharashtra SSC exams are held by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary The board was established under the Maharashtra Secondary Boards Act 1965.