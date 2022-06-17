JUST IN
You are here: Home » Education » News

SC refuses another counselling round for NEET super-speciality courses
Business Standard

Maharashtra board SSC Result 2022: MSBSHSE class 10th result at 1 PM today

Maharashtra SSC result 2022: The Maharashtra board 10th class result will be declared today by MSBSHSE on mahresult.nic.in at 1 PM. Check other details on

Topics
SSC result | exam results | Maharastra SSC results

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Maharashtra SSC result
Maharashtra SSC result 2022 will be declared on June 17, 2022

Maharashtra SSC result 2022: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is set to declare Maharashtra SSC result 2022 at 1 pm today. Students can check their Maharashtra 10th result 2022 at mahresult.nic.in. The state education minister Varsha Gaikwad announced on Thursday that Maharashtra SSC result 2022 would be announced on Friday at 1 pm. This year, the SSC exams were held from March 15 to April 4. Overall, 1,449,664 students appeared for the SSC exam.

Apart from the official website, students can also visit result websites like examresults.net, indiaresults.com and results.gov.in to check their result.

Maharashtra SSC Result: How to download MSBSHSE 10th Result 2022

Step 1. Visit the official website - mahresult.nic.in

Step 2. Click on SSC Result 2022 link

Step 3. Enter the credentials

Step 4. Click 'submit' to get Maharashtra 10th Result 2022

Step 5. Save and download the result once it appears on the screen

Maharashtra SSC 2022 marking scheme

The Maharashtra SSC 2022 exam pattern comprised 5 compulsory subjects

  • English
  • Hindi
  • Social Science
  • Mathematics
  • Science

Another language paper was available in different language options including Marathi. The minimum percentage of marks required is 35% to obtain a pass result.

Maharashtra SSC result 2022: Toppers' list

This year's topper list will be updated as soon as MSBSHSE declares the result.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2022

The MSBSHSE recently announced the Maharashtra HSC Result 2022. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 94.22 per cent.

About Maharashtra SSC exam

Maharashtra SSC exams are held by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education. The board was established under the Maharashtra Secondary Boards Act 1965.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, June 17 2022. 08:59 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY