Maharashtra board SSC Result 2022: MSBSHSE class 10th result at 1 PM today

Maharashtra 2022: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary (MSBSHSE) is set to declare Maharashtra 2022 at 1 pm today. Students can check their Maharashtra 10th result 2022 at mahresult.nic.in. The state minister Varsha Gaikwad announced on Thursday that Maharashtra 2022 would be announced on Friday at 1 pm. This year, the SSC exams were held from March 15 to April 4. Overall, 1,449,664 students appeared for the SSC exam.





Results for SSC exams held in March-April 2022 by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary will be announced online on June 17 at 1 pm. Wishing all our students the best of luck. #sscresult2022#Classof2022#Maharashtra @CMOMaharashtra @msbshse https://t.co/8xEAgkbxn7 — Prof. Varsha Eknath Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) June 16, 2022

Apart from the official website, students can also visit result websites like examresults.net, indiaresults.com and results.gov.in to check their result.

Maharashtra SSC Result: How to download MSBSHSE 10th Result 2022

Step 1. Visit the official website - mahresult.nic.in

Step 2. Click on SSC Result 2022 link

Step 3. Enter the credentials

Step 4. Click 'submit' to get Maharashtra 10th Result 2022

Step 5. Save and download the result once it appears on the screen

Maharashtra SSC 2022 marking scheme

The Maharashtra SSC 2022 exam pattern comprised 5 compulsory subjects

English

Hindi

Social Science

Mathematics

Science

Another language paper was available in different language options including Marathi. The minimum percentage of marks required is 35% to obtain a pass result.

Maharashtra SSC result 2022: Toppers' list

This year's topper list will be updated as soon as MSBSHSE declares the result.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2022

The MSBSHSE recently announced the Maharashtra HSC Result 2022. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 94.22 per cent.

About Maharashtra SSC exam

Maharashtra SSC exams are held by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education. The board was established under the Maharashtra Secondary Boards Act 1965.