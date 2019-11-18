Maharashtra state board releases SSC, HSC exam 2020 time table; check here

The Maharashtra board on Monday announced the dates for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations to be held in February-March 2020.

Exams for Class 12 (HSC) will begin on February 18, 2020, and conclude on March 18, whereas the Class 10 (SSC) exams will start on March 3 and end on March 23.

A detailed time table for both the exams has been made available on the official website of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary (MSBSHSE) - mahahsscboard.in.

The board had announced these dates on October 15 and sought suggestions from parents, teachers and various organisations within 15 days before releasing the schedule on Monday.

For SSC exams, there will be all-language papers from March 3 to March 9 according to the preference of students. It will be followed by Mathematics, Science and Social Sciences. The language papers for HSC will begin from February 18 and end on February 22 and remaining papers are scheduled according to the streams chosen by students.

In the meantime, the board has also invited online applications from the candidates who wish to appear for HSC or SSC examination 2020 in the private mode. The application process started today and the last date to register is November 29, 2019. The is a re-registration process so as an opportunity for those students who missed the registrations conducted earlier.



Steps to check Maharashtra SSC/HSC 2020 time table

Visit the official website of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary on mahahsscboard.in

Click on HSC Feb/Mar 2020 General/bi-focal time table, HSC Feb/Mar 2020 Vocational time table, SSC March 2020 time table

Registration fees for Class 10 and Class 12

To apply for SSC exam, also known as Class 10 examination, students need to pay Rs 1,000 as the registration fee and Rs 100 as processing fee. While for HSC/12th examination, candidates are required to pay Rs 500 for registration and Rs 100 for processing fees.



Important documents for application process:

Aadhar card

Scanned copy of photograph

Scanned copy of the signature

Mobile number

Email ID

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education is a statutory and autonomous body established under the "Maharashtra Secondary Boards Act" 1965. Most important task of the board, among few others, is to conduct the SSC for 10th class and HSC for 12th class examinations. It is the most popular education board in terms of enrollment in high school in India only after the CBSE. It has been ranked 4th in the 'Futuristic Education Boards in India' among more than 35 educational boards in the country.