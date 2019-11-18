Maharashtra state board releases SSC, HSC exam 2020 time table; check here

-
The Maharashtra education board on Monday announced the dates for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations to be held in February-March 2020.
Exams for Class 12 (HSC) will begin on February 18, 2020, and conclude on March 18, whereas the Class 10 (SSC) exams will start on March 3 and end on March 23.
A detailed time table for both the exams has been made available on the official website of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) - mahahsscboard.in.
The board had announced these dates on October 15 and sought suggestions from parents, teachers and various organisations within 15 days before releasing the schedule on Monday.
In the meantime, the board has also invited online applications from the candidates who wish to appear for HSC or SSC examination 2020 in the private mode. The application process started today and the last date to register is November 29, 2019. The is a re-registration process so as an opportunity for those students who missed the registrations conducted earlier.
Steps to check Maharashtra SSC/HSC 2020 time table
- Visit the official website of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education on mahahsscboard.in
- Click on HSC Feb/Mar 2020 General/bi-focal time table, HSC Feb/Mar 2020 Vocational time table, SSC March 2020 time table
Important documents for application process:
- Aadhar card
- Scanned copy of photograph
- Scanned copy of the signature
- Mobile number
- Email ID
About MSBSHSE