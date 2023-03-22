Maharashtra MCA CET Admit Card 2023 released, Check complete details

The MCA CET 2023 has been made available online by the State Cell of . Candidates can download the MAH CET 2023 hall ticket at mcacet2023.mahacet.org. In order to do this, they must use their login credentials consisting of application number, date of birth, and security pin. It is important for them to know that the MAH MCA CET can only be downloaded online. The officials will not send the CET hall ticket through any other method.

Candidates will not be permitted to appear for the exam if they do not have the MAH CET 2023 with them. The MAH MCA CET 2023 entrance exam is scheduled for March 27. The exam will be for admission to the Master of Computer Applications course in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra MCA CET 2023: Dates

The Maharashtra MCA CET Admit Card 2023 for the MCA entrance exam has been made available by the State Cell of Maharashtra. The exam date is also below for the candidates:



1. MAH MCA CET Admit Card- March 21, 2023.

2. MAHA CET MCA Exam- March 27, 2023.

Maharashtra MCA CET Admit Card 2023: Details to download

The MAHA CET admit card for the MCA entrance exam can only be downloaded by candidates who visit the official website. They can go through the steps toward knowing how to download the Maharashtra MCA CET hall ticket 2023:

• Visit the official website at mcacet2023.mahacet.org.

• Select "Download MCA CET 2023 admit card" from the homepage.

• A fresh login page will appear on the screen.

• Enter the security pin, date of birth, and application number for login.

• The MAH MCA CET admit card will appear on the screen.

• Save the file and download it for later use.

Maharashtra MCA CET Admit Card 2023: Inside details

A required document for the Maharashtra MCA CET hall ticket 2023 must be brought to the exam center for verification purposes. The candidate and exam information can be found on the MAH MCA CET 2023 admit card. It is normal that the hall ticket of the MAH MCA CET admit card will have the following details:

• Candidate's name

• Application Number

• Date of Birth

• Photo

• Signature

• Exam date

• Exam day

• Exam time

• Subjects

• Exam location.