MAT 2019 December exam: Registration begins on aima.in; apply before Dec 6

The All India Management Association (AIMA) has initiated the online application process for 2019 December exam. Candidates planning to appear for exam can register themselves on AIMA's official website. While the last date for PBT Online Registration is December 1, 2019, candidates planning to appear in the Computer Based Test (CBT) have time until December 6, 2019 to register themselves.

AIMA will release the 2019 December Exam admit card for the PBT mode on December 2, 2019. For the CBT mode, the admit card will be released on December 10, 2019.

MAT 2019 December Exam: Dates to remember

Last date to register for MAT 2019 December exam

-- December 1, 2019 (PBT mode)

-- December 6, 2019 (CBT mode)

Release of MAT 2019 Admit Cards

-- December 2, 2019 (PBT mode)

-- Decemnber 10, 2019 (CBT mode)

Graduates and final year students of Graduate Courses are eligible to appear in the exam.

Steps to register for MAT exam 2019:

Step 1: Log on to the official website - www.aima.in

Step 2: In the "In Focus" section, find and click on "Online Registration for Dec 2019 MAT"

Step 3: In the new page, you will find three option under the "View Guidelines to Apply Online" section

Step 4: Create a login id by clicking on the first option and proceed to complete the registration process

Step 5: Make online payment

Step 6: Submit the application and save a copy of it

About MAT

Started in 1988, the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) is conducted to to facilitate Business Schools (B-Schools) to screen candidates for admission to MBA and allied programmes. The exam was approved by the Ministry of HRD in 2003. According to AIMA, Any B-School - national or international - can consider MAT Score as an admission input based on the Score Cards issued to the candidates.