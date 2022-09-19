MAT 2022 Special Drive registration process begins; step-by-step guide

-
The All India Management Association (AIMA) has commenced the special drive registration for Management Aptitude Test (MAT) Internet Based Test (IBT) 2022 exam from Monday. Interested candidates can register for MAT IBT special drive exam at the mat.aima.in. The candidates must also pay the application fee of Rs 1,850.
MAT IBT Special Drive will be held on the 8th and 10th of October. The candidates willing to appear for the MAT IBT exam scheduled on October 8 can register by October 5.
Those appearing for the exam slated on October 10 can register by October 7.
The admit card for the MAT IBT Special Drive exam, which will take place on October 8, will be released on October 6, whereas it will be released on October 8 for October 10 exam.
According to the updates, the AIMA MAT IBT will consist of 200 questions and be divided into five sections of 40 questions each. The duration of the exam will be 2.5 hours. The exam will take place in two-time slots- 10 am to 12.30 pm and
4 pm to 6.30 pm. The MAT IBT special drive question paper will have five sections - Mathematical Skills and Indian and Global Environment, Language Comprehension, Intelligence and Critical Reasoning and Data Analysis and Sufficiency.
