MAT Admit Card 2019 released on mat.aima.in: Here are steps to download it

MAT Admit Card 2019: The All India Management Association (AIMA) has released the MAT Admit Card 2019. The MAT 2019 September Admit card is available on the official website of AIMA - mat.aima.in. Candidates can visit the official website to download their admit card.

MAT Admit Card 2019: How to download



Step 1: Visit the official website - mat.aima.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link

Step 3: Enter the required credentials

Step 4: Click on 'submit'

Step 5: MAT September admit card 2019 will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download it and take out a printout for future reference.

MAT Admit Card 2019: Important information

— Candidates would need a scanned copy of their photograph and signature in JPG or JPEG format

— Candidates will have to carry photo copy of documents and print out of the admit card

MAT exam 2019: Important dates

The MAT CBT will be held on September 14 and MAT PBT will be held on September 21, 2019. The admit card for the paper-based test will be released on September 17, 2019

About MAT

Management Aptitude Test (MAT) is a standardised test being administered since 1988 to facilitate Business Schools (B-Schools) to screen candidates for admission to MBA and allied programmes. Govt. of India, Ministry of HRD approved MAT as a national level test in 2003. Any B-School - national or international - can consider MAT Score as an admission input based on the Score Cards issued to the candidates. The largest test of its kind in the nation, MAT will continue to be your passport to over 600 B-Schools across India.