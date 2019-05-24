AIMA to declare MAT Result 2019 today: Here are steps to download scorecard

-
The All India Management Association (AIMA) is likely to release MAT Result 2019 today. AIMA will declare the MAT scorecard 2019 on its official website (aima.in). The Management Aptitude Test (MAT) was held in both offline and online format on May 5 and May 18 respectively. The exam is conducted by the All India Management Association and the MAT scorecard 2019 is accepted for MBA and PGDM courses at several B-schools.
MAT Scorecard 2019: Here are the steps to download the MAT 2019 Result
Step 1: Visit the official website aima.in
Step 2: Click on AIMA MAT Result 2019 link
Step 3: On the new window of MAT Result 2019, enter the login details
Step 4: Click submit button
Step 5: Download and take a printout of the MAT scorecard 2019
MAT Result 2019: Steps to check your MAT 2019 result on SMS
Candidates can get the MAT Result 2019 on their phone as SMS, they need send a text by following the below-given steps
Step 1: Type MATS (Application Number and Date of Birth)
Step 2: Send the message to 54242
Step 3: Message containing the MAT result 2019 will be received on your phone