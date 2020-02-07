McKinsey emerges as top recruiter in IIM Ahmedabad's final placements

Consulting major emerged as the top recruiter as the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad kicked off its final placement process with first cluster on Friday.

Including pre-placement offers (PPOs), McKinsey extended a total 27 offers, followed by 23 offers by The Boston Consulting Group (BCG).

Unlike many other B-schools, follows a cluster system of final placements process where sectors are invited in cohorts at regular intervals. The first cluster of the final placement process for the PGP class of 2020 at comprised four cohorts including investment banking & markets, management consulting, advisory consulting and private equity, venture capital & asset management.

Consulting firms continued to hire in large numbers in the first cluster, offering management consulting roles across geographies including Malaysia and Middle East. Following consulting firms were finance firms extending roles in investment banking, private equity, venture capital and capital markets across functions and geographies like Singapore. In the finance cohort, Avendus made the highest number of offers including PPOs at 10, closely followed by JP Morgan Chase & Co. extending eight offers in Cluster 1.

Other regular recruiters at IIM-A this year in the first cluster included Accenture Strategy, Kearney, Avendus, Bain & Co., Citi, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, JP Morgan, KPMG, McKinsey & Company, Monitor Deloitte, Matrix Partners, Multiples, Nomura, Oliver Wyman, & The Boston Consulting Group among others.

Apart from these, several new recruiters including Blackstone Group and Strategy & (Middle East) also participated this year.

Last year, first cluster of final placements at had seen Accenture Strategy lead recruiters with highest number of offers at 24 including PPOs, followed by BCG with 20 offers.

The final placement process will continue for another two clusters at IIM Ahmedabad, after which the institute may follow a rolling process if necessary. While initial details of the process has been made available by IIM Ahmedabad, the premier B-school will release a detailed audited report later, as part of its Indian Placement Reporting Standards (IPRS).