MHT CET 2019 answer key released: Steps to check and raise objections

The answer key for (MHT-CET 2019) was released on Wednesday. According to a notification on the website mhtcet2019.mahaonline.gov.in, students who had appeared for can raise their objection to the answer key till May 18 by paying a fee of Rs 1,000/-

MHT CET-2019 was conducted online in Maharashtra from May 2, 2019 to May 13, 2019 -- in 10 days and 19 shifts.





The MHT CET CELL has made the a) Question Paper b) Candidate’s Responses and c) Answer Key available in the Candidate’s own Log-in from 15th May 2019.

Here's a step by step guide on how candidates can raise their objection to the MHT-CET 2019 answer key:

To apply for Objection Form, candidates need to enter the following URL: mhtcet2019.mahaonline.gov.in

2. Log in at the home page with credentials (Login ID and Password). Enter the Login ID, Password and enter the CAPTCHA and click on the Sign in to Account button.

3. After that, the below screen will be displayed.

4. Click On My Application tab. The below screen will be displayed and click on the Proceed button.

5. The below screen will be displayed. Again click on Proceed button.

6. A confirmation message will display as shown in the below image, to move ahead click on the OK button.

7. Click again on My Application tab. From the list displayed, click on Objection Form tab.

8. After clicking on Objection Form, the below screen will be displayed. It will contain details about you such as

a. Candidate Name: Details will populate automatically

b. Application No.: Details will populate automatically

c. Exam Centre Details: Details will populate automatically

d. Exam Date: Details will populate automatically

e. Exam Time: Details will populate automatically

f. Subjects.: Details will populate automatically

9. Click on the link: Click Here to view candidate’s Question and Answer Paper. It will take you to see your question paper, along-with the correct answers and your responses.

10. In the above screen, Select Your Subject, the Question id of Subject (refer to the Question and Answer Paper link) and select the Type of Objection. The question id will be given in the

link mentioned in point number 9.

11. Provide your comments on the Objection in the text box provided. You need to provide details such as the HSC board text book referred the name of the book, year of publishing,

standard of the book, and the details of the type of objection.

12. Then, select the standard (XI/XII) from the Select Standard For Reference Page Book Number and enter the Reference page no. of the text book of XI/XII which you have

referred.

13. Click on Add button to add your objection. After that, the below table will be displayed as per details filled by you. You may add as many objections as you want.

14. After that, check that you have added all your objections, and then Click on Submit button. After Click on Submit button, below Confirmation pop-up will be displayed. Click on Ok.

15. Then following screen will be displayed. Click on Proceed to Payment button, and do the payment. Your objection form will be considered valid only after you have done the payment successfully and downloaded and printed your receipt for the same, as shown below.

16. After payment, the payment receipt will be generated as shown below. Click on Print Receipt and download it. Then click on Return to Objection Form button.

17. The screen will be displayed as below. You may download your Payment Receipt by clicking on Download Payment Receipt button.