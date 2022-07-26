MHT CET admit card 2022 released; check dates, details, steps to download

-
The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell (MHT CET) on Tuesday has released the MHT CET admit cards for Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics (PCM) group. The admit card has been released on the official website and candidates can now download their hall ticket by logging onto the official website mahacet.org.
Students who wish to appear for MHT CET 2022 examination have been advised to keep an eye on the official website for more details related to the upcoming exam. The MHT CET 2022 exam for the PCM group is slated to take place between August 5 and August 11 2022, whereas, the same for the PCB group will take place from August 12 to August 20, 2022.
Candidates have been advised to check their admit cards thoroughly for any error or discrepancy. The candidates should immediately contact the authorities if any discrepancy or error on their hall ticket is found. The authorities will then offer an undertaking form to the students.
The candidates have to fill out the undertaking form in case they have any issue with their downloaded MHT CET 2022 admit card.
