MHT CET admit card 2022 released; check dates, details, steps to download

The Common Entrance Test Cell (MHT CET) on Tuesday has released the MHT CET admit cards for Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics (PCM) group. The has been released on the official website and candidates can now download their hall ticket by logging onto the official website mahacet.org.

Students who wish to appear for MHT CET 2022 examination have been advised to keep an eye on the official website for more details related to the upcoming exam. The MHT CET 2022 exam for the PCM group is slated to take place between August 5 and August 11 2022, whereas, the same for the group will take place from August 12 to August 20, 2022.

Here's how to download your MHT CET 2022 admit card:

1. Visit the official website cetcell.mahacet.org 2. On the homepage, click on the 'MHT CET admission card' link in the notification 3. Enter your application number and password to log in 4. Save and download MHT CET 2022 for future references.

Candidates have been advised to check their admit cards thoroughly for any error or discrepancy. The candidates should immediately contact the authorities if any discrepancy or error on their hall ticket is found. The authorities will then offer an undertaking form to the students.



The candidates have to fill out the undertaking form in case they have any issue with their downloaded MHT CET 2022 .