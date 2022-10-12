MHT CET to release final merit list 2022 today at cetcell.mahacet.org

Maharashtra's State Common Entrance Test Cell will on Wednesday, October 12, 2020 release the MHT CET 2022 final merit list. The state's entrance test cell will release the merit list for First Year Under Graduate Technical Courses in Engineering and Technology and Master of Engineering and Technology courses.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the merit list online, at the offiical site of MHT CET, at fe2022.mahacet.org.

The MHT CET will also release the provisional category-wise seats for CAP Round 1 along with the merit list.

The provisional allotment of CAP Round 1 will be announced on October 18, Tuesday.

Selected candidates can accept the offered seats and register their seat from October 19 to October 21. During the same period, selected candidates need to report to the alloted institution and confirm their admission.

Here's how you can check your MHT CET 2022 final merit list: