MP board supplementary exam result 2022 for Class 10, 12 released

-
ALSO READ
MPBSE supplementary results 2022 declared; Here's how to check your score
MP Board 12th result 2022 declared on mpbse.nic.in: Steps to download marks
MP Board 10th result 2022 out on mpbse.nic.in; get direct download link
Gujarat Board announces 12th supply result; 62.72% from general stream pass
Karnataka SSLC supplementary result 2022 announced; check link here
-
The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) on Wednesday declared the Supplementary exam 2022 results for Class 10 and Class 12.
The results are available on the official websites of the MP board: mpbse.mponline.gov.in and mpresults.nic.in
Contrary to the previous reports, the MPBSE 2022 Supplementary Result has been released separately from the MP Board 'Ruk Jana Nahi' results.
The supplementary exams or ‘Purak Pariksha’ for the said result were conducted from June 21 to June 30, 2022.
The students who appeared for the MPBSE 2022 Supplementary can check and download their results online by referring to the simple step-by-step guide:
- Go to the official website for results of the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education: mpresults.nic.in
- Click the result link that you wish to check: 'MPBSE - HSC (Class 10th) Supplementary Results -2022' and 'MPBSE - HSSC (Class 12th) Supplementary Results -2022'
- Enter student’s login credentials such as roll number and application number
- The MP board class 10 supplementary result or MP board class 12 supplementary result of the candidate will flash on the screen
- Download and take a print out
Madhya Pradesh Board announced the examination results for Class 5, 8, 10 and 12 for both MP State Open School Education Board and MP Ruk Jana Nahi (Class 10 and 12) were announced in the last week of July.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor