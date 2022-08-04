MP board supplementary exam result 2022 for Class 10, 12 released

The Board of Secondary (MPBSE) on Wednesday declared the Supplementary exam 2022 results for Class 10 and Class 12.

The results are available on the official websites of the MP board: mpbse.mponline.gov.in and mpresults.nic.in



Contrary to the previous reports, the MPBSE 2022 Supplementary Result has been released separately from the MP Board 'Ruk Jana Nahi' results.

The supplementary exams or ‘Purak Pariksha’ for the said result were conducted from June 21 to June 30, 2022.

The students who appeared for the MPBSE 2022 Supplementary can check and download their results online by referring to the simple step-by-step guide:



Go to the official website for results of the Board of Secondary Education: mpresults.nic.in Click the result link that you wish to check: 'MPBSE - HSC (Class 10th) Supplementary Results -2022' and 'MPBSE - HSSC (Class 12th) Supplementary Results -2022' Enter student’s login credentials such as roll number and application number The MP board class 10 supplementary result or MP board class 12 supplementary result of the candidate will flash on the screen Download and take a print out

The students who fail in the final exams for the session, in one or more subjects, are placed to compartment and have to appear for the supplementary examinations.

Board announced the examination results for Class 5, 8, 10 and 12 for both MP State Open School Board and MP Ruk Jana Nahi (Class 10 and 12) were announced in the last week of July.