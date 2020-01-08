MSBTE Winter result 2019 declared on msbte.org.in: Get direct download link

MSBTE result 2019: Maharashtra State Board of Technical (MSBTE) on Tuesday declared MSBTE winter 2019 diploma result on its official website - msbte.org.in. The MSBTE Winter 2019 Polytechnic/Diploma examinations were conducted between October and November 2019.

Steps to check MSBTE result

Step 1: Visit the official website of MSBTE - msbte.org.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Examination'

Step 3: Click on "Result"

Step 4: Enter your enrolment number or seat number

Step 5: Submit

Step 6: The result for MSBTE winter diploma will be displayed on the screen. Download it for future reference

The MSBTE Summer 2019 Diploma results were declared in June 2019.

About MSBTE

Maharashtra State Board of Technical (MSBTE) is an autonomous Board of Government of Maharashtra mandated to regulate matters pertaining to Diploma Level Technical in the state.