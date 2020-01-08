MSBTE Winter result 2019 declared on msbte.org.in: Get direct download link

-
ALSO READ
MAKAUT result 2019 for many semesters declared on makautexam.net: Details
KTET result 2019 declared on ktet.kerala.gov.in: Steps to download result
BSTC 2019 counselling: Register today on bstc2019.org; all you need to know
SEBA result: Assam HSLC compartmental result 2019 out on sebaonline.org
OTET Result 2019 declared on bseodisha.nic.in: All you need to know
-
MSBTE result 2019: Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) on Tuesday declared MSBTE winter 2019 diploma result on its official website - msbte.org.in. The MSBTE Winter 2019 Polytechnic/Diploma examinations were conducted between October and November 2019.
Steps to check MSBTE result
Step 1: Visit the official website of MSBTE - msbte.org.in
Step 2: Click on the 'Examination'
Step 3: Click on "Result"
Step 4: Enter your enrolment number or seat number
Step 5: Submit
Step 6: The result for MSBTE winter diploma will be displayed on the screen. Download it for future reference
The MSBTE Summer 2019 Diploma results were declared in June 2019.
About MSBTE
Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) is an autonomous Board of Government of Maharashtra mandated to regulate matters pertaining to Diploma Level Technical education in the state.