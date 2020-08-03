National Education Policy: Tamil Nadu rejects 'painful' 3-language formula

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

Strongly backing Tamil Nadu’s decades-old two-language policy, the ruling AIADMK in the state on Monday rejected the Centre’s three-language formula proposed in the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and said there will be no deviation from the existing system.

“The three-language formula in the NEP is painful and saddening. PM (Narendra Modi) should reconsider the three-language policy,” Tamil Nadu Chief Minister (CM) Edappadi Palaniswami (pictured) said. Taking strong exception to the proposal, he said in a statement the state has been following the two-language policy for several decades and that there will be no change in it.

His assertion came amid Opposition demand, including from the DMK, that the government should reject the three-language formula proposed in the NEP and stick to its two-language policy. Ahead of Monday’s meeting he convened to discuss the matter with his senior Cabinet colleagues, the Opposition bloc led by DMK wrote to the CM, asking him to adopt a Cabinet resolution against the new NEP.
