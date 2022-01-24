National Girl Child Day: CBSE Udaan to BBBP - list of schemes for girls

After centuries of gender-based discriminations, which have had women and girls at the receiving end of several malpractices -- from child marriages to teenage pregnancy, child labour, poor and health, sexual abuse, exploitation and violence -- it is imperative for India to right the historical wrongs and provide both girls and boys equal opportunities and support to achieve their full potential. To this end, the government has from time to time come up with several programmes and schemes for girls.

On National Girl Child Day, let's take a look at some government programmes and schemes for girls:

1. Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP)

The programme aims to generate awareness and improve the efficiency of welfare services intended for girls in India. Launched in 2015 in Panipat, Haryana, with an initial funding of Rs 100 crore, the programme mainly targets clusters in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Bihar and Delhi.

The reason for launching the same is that the Census (2011) showed a declining trend in the Child Sex Ratio (CSR) in the age group of 0-6 years, which indicated a low sex ratio at birth and post-birth discrimination (in the form of health, nutrition, educational needed, etc).

Goals of Beti the Bachao, Beti Padhao Initiative

The goals of the BBBP initiative are as follows:

— In selected gender critical districts, the Sex Ratio at Birth to be improved by 2 points in a year

— At least 1.5% increase per year in Institutional Deliveries and 1 % increase per year in 1st Trimester ANC (Antenatal Care) Registration

— Facilitate functional toilets for girls in every school in selected districts

— Reduce the number of anaemic and underweight girls below the age of 5 by improving nutrition status

— Promote a protective environment for girl children

— Train elected representatives to mobilise communities for improving CSR and girl child

2. Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana

The Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) scheme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi under the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign. It aims at betterment of girl children in the country. Sukanya Samriddhi scheme was launched to offer a means of savings to the girl child in every family. The tenure of SSY is 21 years from the date of opening of the account or till the marriage of the girl after she attains the age of 18 years.

How does it work?

For the first investment, Rs 250 is invested. After that, the investments are done in the multiples of Rs 150, which brings the annual investment to Rs 1.5 lakh. The process continues for the next 15 years, after which the amount matures and is ready to be withdrawn.

This means, if Rs 1.5 lakh is invested on a yearly basis for 15 years, the child will have Rs 43.5 lakh compounded in her account going by the current interest rate of 7.60 per cent. The age eligibility is below 10 years.

Benefits of SSY scheme

— Interest rate at 7.6%

— Tax benefits of up to Rs 1.5 lakh

— Account can be transferred

— Investments made towards the scheme can be used for the girl child’s marriage and An SSY account can be opened at banks and post offices. Under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, 1961, tax benefits of up to Rs 1.5 lakh are provided for contributions made towards the scheme.

3. CBSE Udaan Scheme

The objective of the scheme is to enhance the rate of enrolment of female students in the country's engineering colleges. This scheme intends to offer free offline or online study resources to female students of Class 11 and hence enable them with better preparation for Engineering Entrance tests. Directly or indirectly, the scheme facilitates the eligible female students to acquire a seat for admission in top-rated engineering colleges of India.

Eligibility

— The programme is open to Indian citizens residing in India only

— All girl students studying in classes XI of KVs/ NVs/ government schools of any recognised Board/ CBSE affiliated private schools in India are eligible to apply

— The selection of the students will be based on merit and will be considered against the city chosen by the candidate for the weekly virtual contact classes

— Girl students enrolled in Class XI in Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics (PCM) stream.

— Minimum 70% marks in Class X overall and 80% marks in Science and Mathematics for Boards that follow CGPA, a minimum CGPA of 8 and a GPA of 9 in Science and Mathematics

— Reservation as per JEE (Advanced): OBC (NCL) – 27 % , SC – 15 % , ST – 7.5 % , PWD – 3 % of seats in every category

— The annual family income should be less than Rs 6 lakhs per annum

Benefits of CBSE Udaan scheme

Students are provided free offline/online courses through virtual weekend contact classes and study material while studying in class XI and XII for preparation of admission test to various premier engineering colleges in the country.

How to apply

The interested applicants would need to fill the UDAAN application form by visiting the official website of CBSE - cbse.nic.in or cbseacademic.in.

4. Balika Samriddhi Yojana

Balika Samriddhi Yojana is another central government scheme to support girls in financially vulnerable sections of society. This scheme ensures the enrolment and retention of girl child in primary and secondary schools. It aims at the prosperity of a girl's child and provides them with a better quality education.

To avail of the benefits of Balika Samriddhi Yojana, the girl's child should belong to a family below the poverty line (BPL).

Benefits of Balika Samriddhi Yojana

One of the motives of the scheme is to prevent a girl's infanticide and break the stigma relating to a girl child’s birth. The child sex ratio (CSR), as per the 2011 census, is 940 females to 1,000 males. But in some states of India, the situation is worse.

5. NSIGSE Scheme

National Scheme of Incentive to Girls for Secondary Education or NSIGSE is a centrally sponsored scheme that aims to enhance the enrolment rates of female children of the age group 14 to 18 years to secondary schools. The concerned authorities plan out several methods to familiarise people with the benefits of the scheme and take all possible measures to offer wide publicity of the scheme to the target groups.

Features of NSIGSE Scheme



The main objective of the NSIGSE Scheme is to decrease the rate of female school dropouts.

— The NSIGSE Scheme offers scholarships for female students who pass their class 8 from Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya regardless of their caste.

— 1% of the incentive amount will be expended on administration, evaluation, and monitoring of the students every year.

— There is no bar on income parameters to avail the benefits of this plan because ST/SC female students clearing their class 8 from KGBVs, government, government-aided or private schools are usually a financially disadvantaged class of the society.

— The scholarship offered under this scheme is a one-time national-level incentive.

— The applications are accepted from September to November. However, a regular check of the official website will keep you updated with the exact application start and end dates.

Benefits

Beneficiaries are offered a fixed sum of Rs 3000 that will be deposited in their account on successful enrolment to class 9.

Students are free to withdraw the amount along with the accrued interest once they attain the age of 18 years and have passed their class 10 board examinations.