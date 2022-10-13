National Testing Agency releases DUET 2022 advanced intimation slip

The DUET ( Entrance Test) 2022 advance intimation slip for exam city has been made available by the (NTA).

Candidates planning to take the Entrance Test can verify the exam city on the official NTA website at nta.ac.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted in three shifts from October 17-21.

On October 17, 18, 19, 20, and 21, 2022, DUET test will be conducted in three shifts. The first shift will take place from 8 to 10 in the morning, the second shift from 12.30 to 2.30 in the afternoon, and the third shift from 5 to 7 in the evening.

DUET 2022: Here is how to check the advanced intimation slip

To check the intimation slip, candidates can follow the steps given below: