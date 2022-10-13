JUST IN
DU issues academic calendar for first semester; classes to begin from Nov 2
Business Standard

National Testing Agency releases DUET 2022 advanced intimation slip

The DUET 2022 advance intimation slip for exam city has been released by the National Testing Agency. It can be checked through the official website of NTA

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Delhi University Entrance Test is scheduled to be conducted in three shifts from October 17-21

The DUET (Delhi University Entrance Test) 2022 advance intimation slip for exam city has been made available by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Candidates planning to take the Delhi University Entrance Test can verify the exam city on the official NTA website at nta.ac.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted in three shifts from October 17-21.

On October 17, 18, 19, 20, and 21, 2022, DUET test will be conducted in three shifts. The first shift will take place from 8 to 10 in the morning, the second shift from 12.30 to 2.30 in the afternoon, and the third shift from 5 to 7 in the evening.

DUET 2022: Here is how to check the advanced intimation slip

To check the intimation slip, candidates can follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA (nta.ac.in)

Step 2: Click on DUET 2022 advance intimation slip link available on the home page

Step 3: A new PDF file will open where candidates will have to click on the link given

Step 4: Enter the details available on the newly opened page

Step 5: The candidate’s city intimation slip will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Check the details and click on download

Step 7: Keep a hard copy of the same for further need

First Published: Thu, October 13 2022. 12:26 IST

