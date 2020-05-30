NBSE result to be declared today: Steps to check Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC marks

NBSE result 2020: Nagaland Board NBSE 10th HSLC, 12th HSSLC Result 2020: The Nagaland Board of Secondary will announce NBSE high school leaving certificate (HSLC) and high secondary school leaving certificate (HSSLC) results today. The results will be available on the official website - nbsenagaland.com.

A total of 22,393 students applied to appear in the HSLC exam, while 15,461 students in HSSLC. The board examination was concluded on March 4.

The board will release the provisional result gazettes from June 5.

The results will also be available at the app. The students have to download the NBSE app from the play store and register their roll number and date of birth to get results.

The results can also be accessed by sending SMS to the mobile number- 56070. To check their class 10 results students can type NB10<space>roll number and send it to 56070 and or type RESULT <space> NBSE10<space>roll number to 56750. For class 12 results, students can either type NB12<space>roll number and send it to 56070 or type RESULT <space> NBSE10<space>roll number to 56750.