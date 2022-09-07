NCVT MIS ITI Result 2022 released today; here's how to check your marks

The National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) on Wednesday declared the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) result 2022 for the first and second year examination. The candidates can check and download NCVT MIS scorecard on the official website- ncvtmis.gov.in.

Candidates need to log in with their roll number, semester and exam system to check the result 2022 for first and second year exams.

The first and second year exams were conducted in August 2022. Candidates need to secure minimum 40 per cent marks to qualify the written exam. Aspirants can collect the marksheet and certificate from their respective centres from September 17.

Here's a step-by-step guide to check NCVT MIS ITI result 2022 Step 1: Visit the official website- ncvtmis.gov.in Step 2: Click on the 'MIS ITI Result 2022' link available on the homepage Step 3: Enter the log in details like- exam system, roll number, semester Step 4: Submit it and MIS ITI result 2022 will appear on the screen Step 5: Download, and take a print out for further reference

The council prescribes standards and curriculum for craftsmen training and advises the government on the overall policy and programmes. It also conducts All India Tests and awards National Certificates.