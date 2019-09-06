NEET 2019: 2nd mop-up round result released on mcc.nic.in; check details

NEET 2019: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the Provisional Results for the BDS Mop-up round conducted for admission to the Deemed/ Central universities/ESI. The students who applied for the BDS Mop-up round 2 allotment can visit the official website mcc.nic.in. MCC started the registration process for the second Mop Up round for the BDS seats on September 2, 2019. The students who have been allotted seats have to visit the institutions allotted to them from September 6 to 11, 2019. Students while reporting to the colleges must make sure to carry all the necessary documents for the verification process.

The Provisional Result of the 2nd Mop-up round for BDS seats contains the rank of the candidate, the quota allotted, the name of the institution allotted, course, allotted category, and the candidate category. Candidates while checking the provisional allotment result must make sure to cross-check all the necessary details in the allotment list.

NEET 2nd mop-up round counselling result 2019: How to check



Step 1: Visit the official website, mcc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘provisional result BDS 2nd mop-up’

Step 3: A PDF will open, check your result

After conducting three counselling rounds for NEET-based admission, a final mop-up round was conducted earlier for vacant seats. A total of 2,004 students have been allotted colleges under mop-up round for admission to MBBS courses. Only those candidates who clear the NEET are eligible to appear for counselling sessions, as per the mandate.

Candidates must make sure to report to the allotted institution within the given time frame and carry all the documents required for the admission.