NEET 2019 Counselling begins today at 4 PM: Here's the complete schedule

Counselling for the National Eligibility-cum Entrance Test (NEET) will begin today. The registration for the first round of counselling will start at mcc.nic.in at 4 PM and conclude on June 24 at 5 PM.



For the first round of counselling, candidates would have to lock their seat between 10 am to 5 on June 25, failing which the seat will be passed on. Clearance of first round of seat allottment will begin from June 26 and candidates with their documents will have to appear at the centre between June 28 and July 3. On getting a seat in the first round, students have to report at their respective colleges to confirm the same.

If seats are left vacant, then a second phase of counselling would be conducted from July 6 to July 9. The deadline for locking seats for the same will is July 9. The allottment process for the second phase would be held on July 10 and July 11.

A Mop Up Round will be conducted after the second round of counselling. Online fee payment for the same will be accepted from August 13 to August 15. Candidates can lock their choice on August 16 for the Mop Up round. Results for this round will be released on August 18 and students will have to report to the allotted college between August 20 and August 26.

Candidates should carry these documents:

1. Admit Card

2. Rank letter

3. Date of birth proof

4. Class 10th pass certificate

5. Class 12th pass certificate

6. Class 12th marks sheet

7. Eight passport sized photographs. The photographs should be same as the one used while applying for the examination.

8. Provisional allotment letter

9. Proof of identity

10. Reserved candidates should carry proof of same documents, issued by competent authority