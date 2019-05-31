Today is last day to challenge NEET answer key 2019, make form corrections

NEET 2019: Students, please note that today is the last day to challenge NEET Answer key 2019 BY NTA and make corrections in online application forms of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2019. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has enabled the One-Time Correction facility for online application Forms of on its official website – As per NTA, this is the last chance for candidates to verify their particulars and make correction (if applicable) before the declaration of result on June 5 and it is also the last day to challenge NEET key 2019. The correction window will stay active till 5 pm today.

NEET UG 2019: In which fields can candidates make corrections:

• Father’s Name

• Mother’s Name

• Date of Birth

• Gender

• Category

Only the above mentioned particulars will be activated for editing or correction. Candidates must avail this onetime facility to avoid any issues later.

How to make corrections in Application Form?

Step 1 – Visit the official website of - ntaneet.nic.in

Step 2 – Click on the ‘Candidate Login’ link

Step 3 – Enter your NEET 2019 Application number and Password

Step 4 – Review your details and make necessary corrections

Step 5 – Save/Submit your Application Form

Step 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference

NEET answer key 2019 by NTA

The National Testing Agency has uploaded the NEET 2019 Answer Key for candidates to challenge. The official answer key of NEET UG can be used by candidates to predict their scores in the medical entrance exam. Candidates are advised to go through the official marking scheme as specified by NTA.

How to challenge NEET 2019 key

The Candidates are required to pay online a sum of Rs 1,000 as processing fee for each question challenged. The processing fee will be refunded if the challenge is found correct. No challenge will be entertained without receipt of processing fee.

The NEET 2019 marking scheme is:

Correct answer: +4 marks

Incorrect answer: -1 mark

No answer: 0

Multiple answers: 0

Here's how you can download the NEET Answer Key 2019 by NTA:

1. Go to the official website of ntaneet.nic.in

2. Click on Candidate Login on the left panel

3. Enter you login credentials viz. Application number and Password

4. Click Login

5. Click on the option for downloading NEET UG- 2019 Answer Key