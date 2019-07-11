NEET 2019 second round of counselling begins today: Here's full schedule

The first round of National Eligibility-cum (NEET) counselling, conducted by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on behalf of Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) for admission to the undergraduate MBBS and BDS programmes has been concluded. The online registration and payment for the second round will begin today (July) at 4 pm and go on until July 13 on mcc.nic.in. The candidates would have to lock their seats between 10 am and 5 pm on July 12, failing which the seat will be passed on to other candidates.

The seat allotment will be processed between July 13 and July 15. Candidates who were not allotted seats in the first round can participate this time. The result will be declared on July 18 and candidates will need to report to their respective colleges with their documents between July 18 and July 25 to confirm their seats.

A Mop Up Round will be conducted after the second round of counselling. Online fee payment for the same will be accepted from August 13 to August 15. Candidates can lock their choice on August 16 for the Mop Up round. Results for this round will be released on August 18 and students would have to report to the allotted college between August 20 and August 26.

Candidates should carry these documents:

1. 2019 Admit Card

2. 2019 Rank letter

3. Date of birth proof

4. Class 10th pass certificate

5. Class 12th pass certificate

6. Class 12th marks sheet

7. Eight passport sized photographs. The photographs should be same as the one used while applying for the examination.

8. Provisional allotment letter

9. Proof of identity

10. Reserved candidates should carry proof of same documents, issued by competent authority