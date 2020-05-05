NEET 2020 exam to be held on July 26; know details on ntaneet.nic.in

The union government on Tuesday announced that the medical entrance exam National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) would be conducted on July 26. The exams were postponed due to the nationwide lockdown announced to contain the coronavirus spread. More than 1.5 million students across the country have registered for NEET this year, which is the gateway to medical colleges in India. Candidates can visit the official website ntaneet.nic.in for more details abd updates.

The new admit card release date will be announced soon.

Change in choice of city and test centre

NTA had earlier allowed candidates to change their choice of cities and test centres for NEET 2020 in the wake of the coronavirus lockdown.

What you must know about the NEET exam

Do note that NEET 2020 is now the only undergraduate-level medical entrance examination in the country.

The applicants who pass the NEET exam are eligible to apply to MBBS and other courses. The examination is required for admissions to all medical/dental seats in the country, including at the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), JIPMER, private medical colleges, state-run medical colleges, AFMC, ESIC, etc.