NEET 2021 counselling: SC quashes plea to hold stray round for vacant seats

-
ALSO READ
1,456 seats vacant: SC asks why Centre is playing with med students' lives
Work piles up at Sebi as 2 whole-time member posts continue to lie vacant
SC pulls up medical council over 1,450 vacant seats in NEET-PG '21
Builder.ai raises $100 mn in Series C round to scale up AI capabilities
Keen to fill vacant posts at regulatory bodies at the earliest: Sitharaman
-
A vacation bench comprising Justices M. R. Shah and Aniruddha Bose said there must be a limit on the number of rounds of counselling to fill vacant seats. "For many years, the seats have remained vacant & it's not for the very first time...
There has to be a limit for every exercise, and seats may remain vacant even after 10 rounds," said Justice Shah.
The bench further added that after 8 or 9 rounds of counselling, the seats are still vacant and students cannot claim rights after 1.5 years. "Can it be said now that after 1.5 years, you will be given admission and compromise the health of people," the bench orally remarked.
Noting that it's a three-year course, the bench added, "There cannot be any compromise with education... Suppose you're hungry for 6 months, can you eat everything in 1 day? No...education is like that."
The Centre's counsel submitted that those who qualified NEET PG-2021 have already started attending classes since February, and if vacant seats are filled up now then they would be behind the Class for over six months. He further pointed out that teachers would also have to teach the students who will come in NEET PG 2022.
The Centre's counsel clarified that out of 1,456 vacant seats, majority are in non-clinical or teaching, and nobody wants to go into the teaching area, and also nobody came for the deposits. "These are seats taken, but admission not taken," added Additional Solicitor General Balbir Singh, representing the Centre.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor