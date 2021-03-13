NEET 2021 exam on August 1; know about NEET registration, other details

-
NEET 2021: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG 2021) undergraduate examination will be held on August 1, 2021. In a notification issued on its website, the National Testing Agency (NTA) released NEET 2021 date saying that the exam will be held in 11 languages, including Hindi and English through Pen and Paper mode. Once the NEET 2021 application form is released, eligible candidates will be able to apply for the exam.
In 2020, around 1.5 million students had appeared in the NEET UG exams.
Candidates must visit the official website - ntaneet.nic.in and fill up the registration form as soon as NTA releases the NEET 2021 application forms.
Steps to register for NEET 2021 (once the registration forms are available)
Step 1: Visit the official website - ntaneet.nic.in
Step 2: Click on ‘Online submission for application for NEET 2021’
Step 3: Click on ‘new registration’
Step 5: Fill in details and click on 'submit'
Step 6: Pay the NEET 2021 registration fee
NEET 2021 schedule
NEET 2021 exam date: August 1, 2021.
NEET 2021 result, registration deadline and other important dates will be provided by NTA in a couple of days
Important note: NTA said the information bulletin containing detailed information regarding the Test, syllabus, eligibility criteria for age, reservation, categorisation of seats, examination fee, cities of examination, State Code, etc. will be available shortly on the website https://ntaneet.nic.in.
What you must know about NEET exam 2021 (UG)
Do note that NEET 2021 is now the only undergraduate level medical entrance examination in the country.
The applicants who pass the NEET exam are eligible to apply to MBBS, BDS, BHMS and other courses. The examination is required for admissions to all medical/ dental seats in the country, including in AIIMS, JIPMER, private medical colleges, state-run medical colleges, AFMC, ESIC, etc.
