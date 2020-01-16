NEET MDS Result 2020 out on natboard.edu.in: Steps to check cut off, result

MDS Result 2020: The National Board of Examination has declared the MDS result 2020. Candidates can check MDS Result on the official website - natboard.edu.in.

How to check MDS 2020 result

Step 1: Visit the official website - natboard.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘NEET MDS Result’ link

Step 3: A PDF file will appear on the display screen

Step 4: Scroll down to check your NEET MDS Result 2020. Download it for future reference

NEET MDS 2020 cut off

The National Board of Examination has also released the NEET MDS 2020 cut off scores for various categories. For candidates belonging to the general and EWS category, the cut off score is 286 out of 960, for SC/ST/OBC (including PwD of SC/ST/OBC) category is 250 and finally for PwD candidates (general) category, the cut off score is 268.

About NEET

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is an entrance examination in India for students who wish to study undergraduate or postgraduate medical courses (MBBS) and dental courses (BDS) in government or private medical colleges and dental colleges in the country.

About NBE

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) is an autonomous body under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (India), and established in 1975 as a society under the Delhi Society Registration Act to standardise post-graduate medical and examination in India.