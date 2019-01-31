NEET PG Result 2019 to be out at nbe.edu.in; here's how to check score

-
NEET PG Result 2019: The National Board of Examination will announce the results of the National Eligibilty cum Entrance Test- Post Graduate (NEET-PG) today, January 31. The candidates can check their detailed score, merit list and at the official website – nbe.edu.in. The NEET PG 2019 exam was conducted on January 6 at various test centres across India.
Earlier it has been reported that due to inclement weather conditions in Jammu and Kashmir, some candidates from the Srinagar Valley are not able to move to their designated exam centres in Jammu and other cities. NBE shall be conducting a separate examination for these affected candidates. The date, time and venue shall be informed in due course, NBE said in a press release
Here’s how to check NEET PG result 2019 score
Step 1: Visit the official National Board of Education’s official website – nbe.edu.in
Step 2: Click on NEET PG tab and it will redirect to new page
Step 3: On the NEET PG 2019 homepage, search for the result link
Step 4: Enter all the required information in the prescribed format
Step 5: Click on submit and results will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Download and take print out of the same for future use.