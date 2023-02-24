NEET PG 2023 Exam postponement: Supreme Court to hear plea today

-
The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG 2023 aspirants are demanding exam postponement for a long time now. After so many peaceful protests online and offline, the Supreme Court will finally hear the plea today (February 24).
The Supreme Court listed the case for today as the National Board Examination (NBE) previously announced that it would conduct the NEET PG 2023 exam on March 5.
Why are NEET PG 2023 Students Protesting?
Students have concerns that if exams will be conducted in March and counselling takes place in August, they will neither be able to apply for jobs for lack of time nor will they have the time to study properly. Hence, they are demanding the postponement of NEET PG 2023 exams by at least 2-3 months so that they can prepare more for exams in the meantime.
Amid the protest, a tragic incident took place in Tamil Nadu's Madurai as one NEET PG 2023 aspirant committed suicide. After hearing about the incident, his father also committed suicide.
Supreme Court to hear plea
Understanding the seriousness of the case, the Supreme Court listed the case for today. According to some sources, Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Dipankar Datta will hear the NEET PG 2023 exams postponement plea today. Two writ petitions have been filed for the delay in the NEET PG entrance exam by 2 to 3 months.
Telangana Court rejected the plea earlier
Before moving to the Supreme Court, the protesting students had filed a petition in the Telangana High Court for postponement of the exams by 3 months. The court had rejected the plea on the ground that the dates of exams were finalised six months earlier and these were to be conducted on an all-India basis. The court observed that postponing exams might not be feasible.
The students didn't find the observation satisfactory and moved the Supreme Court hoping they might get some relief from the apex court. Today, students are expecting to hear some good news from the Supreme Court.
