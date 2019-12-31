NEET PG Admit Card 2020 releases today on nbe.edu.in: Steps to download

-
NEET PG Admit Card 2020 will be out today, according to a notification issued by the National Board of Examination (NBE) on its website nbe.edu.in. NEET PG 2020 examination will be conducted by the Board on January 5, 2020.
Candidates will be able to download the NEET PG 2020 admit card from the website once they are released.
The NEET PG 2020 examination will be conducted in a single session from 3.30 pm to 7 pm on the mentioned date. The exam, comprising 300 multiple choice questions, will conducted in English language only. The question paper will be divided into 3 parts (Part A, B, and C) each containing 50, 100, 150 MCQs respectively.
How to download NEET PG 2020 admit card
Step 1: Visit the official website of nbe - nbe.edu.in
Step 2: Click on the link which says NEET PG
Step 3: Click on the NEET PG admit card link on the new page
Step 4: Enter asked credentials to login
Step 5: Download the admit card