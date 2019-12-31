JUST IN
You are here: Home » Education » News

UGC NET Result 2019 to be out today on ugcnet.nta.nic.in: Check details
Business Standard

NEET PG Admit Card 2020 releases today on nbe.edu.in: Steps to download

The admit card for NEET PG 2020 exam will be out on National Board of Examination today; here's a step-by-step guide to download

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

neet 2020 admit card
Once released, NEET PG Admit Card 2020 can be downloaded from National Board of Examination's official website

NEET PG Admit Card 2020 will be out today, according to a notification issued by the National Board of Examination (NBE) on its website nbe.edu.in. NEET PG 2020 examination will be conducted by the Board on January 5, 2020.

Candidates will be able to download the NEET PG 2020 admit card from the website once they are released.

The NEET PG 2020 examination will be conducted in a single session from 3.30 pm to 7 pm on the mentioned date. The exam, comprising 300 multiple choice questions, will conducted in English language only. The question paper will be divided into 3 parts (Part A, B, and C) each containing 50, 100, 150 MCQs respectively.

How to download NEET PG 2020 admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website of nbe - nbe.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the link which says NEET PG

Step 3: Click on the NEET PG admit card link on the new page

Step 4: Enter asked credentials to login

Step 5: Download the admit card
First Published: Tue, December 31 2019. 12:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY