NEET PG Admit Card 2020 releases today on nbe.edu.in: Steps to download

PG 2020 will be out today, according to a notification issued by the National Board of Examination (NBE) on its website nbe.edu.in. PG 2020 examination will be conducted by the Board on January 5, 2020.

Candidates will be able to download the PG 2020 from the website once they are released.

The NEET PG 2020 examination will be conducted in a single session from 3.30 pm to 7 pm on the mentioned date. The exam, comprising 300 multiple choice questions, will conducted in English language only. The question paper will be divided into 3 parts (Part A, B, and C) each containing 50, 100, 150 MCQs respectively.

How to download NEET PG 2020 admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website of nbe - nbe.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the link which says NEET PG

Step 3: Click on the NEET PG link on the new page

Step 4: Enter asked credentials to login

Step 5: Download the admit card