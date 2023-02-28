NEET PG admit card 2023 released: Check Steps to download and other details

-
The National Board of Education for Medica Science (NBE) released NEET PG 2023 admit card on February 27. All NEET PG 2023 aspirants can download their admit card from the NBE official website, nbe.edu.in.
The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) has scheduled the NEET PG 2023 exam on March 5.
NEET PG Admit Card 2023
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) conducts the NEETs entrance exam. Students need to clear the NEET entrance exam in order to qualify for admission into MD / MS / PG Diploma Courses – 2023 Session.
You can download your NEET PG admit card 2023 from the official website using your login credentials.
Here are all the steps to download NEET PG admit card 2023:
- First, go to the official website of NEET or NBE
- Then, click on the link that reads "Download NEET PG 2023 Admit Card 2023."
- Log in with your credentials, such as your application number and date of birth.
- The NEET PG admit card 2023 will appear on your screen.
- You can simply download your NEET PG admit card 2023 for future reference.
Download: NEET PG Admit Card 2023
Supreme Court Rejects Plea
Students were seeking postponement of the NEET PG entrance exam by 2-3 months. A two-judge bench of the Supreme Court dismissed two pleas submitted by a group of doctors and refused to postpone the NEET entrance exam 2023.
While delivering the decision, the top court observed, “Let things stand where there are. Nothing in this world prevents anyone from trying again... It is an evolutionary process. Sometimes it can go wrong... We will just let it lie.”
Students had been protesting peacefully over the past few months, seeking a postponement of the examination, so that they could better prepare it and also complete their internship.
