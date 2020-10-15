NEET result 2020: NTA to declare NEET-UG result on ntaneet.nic.in tomorrow

2020: Finally, the wait is almost over for more than 1.3 million medical aspirants. National Testing Agency (NTA) will release 2020 on ntaneet.nic.in or mcc.nic.in tomorrow. The exam was conducted on September 14 after it was postponed on several occasions due to the coronavirus pandemic. NEET 2020 result was expected on October 12, however, the Supreme Court of India directed the NTA to conduct a special exam of NEET on October 14, for candidates who could not appear for in NEET Exam conducted on September 12 due to Covid-19 infection or because of residing in containment zones. Hence, 2020 will be announced October 16. NTA will also release the final answer key and merit list.

Steps to check NEET 2020 result:

Step 1. Visit the NTA's official website – ntaneet.nic.in or mcc.nic.in

Step 2. Click on "NEET 2020 link.

Step 3. Enter the examination roll number, date of birth and other required details in the provided fields.

Step 4. Click on the 'submit' button.

Step 5. Take a print out of the result copy and secure it for your future references.



NEET 2020 RESULT: Cut-offs



The expected cut-offs of NEET 2020 are





Category NEET Cut-off percentile NEET MBBS/BDS Qualifying marks Unreserved 50 701-134 ST/SC/OBC 40 133-107 Unreserved PH (UR/PH) 45 133-120 ST/SC/OBC-PH 40 119-107

NEET 2020 merit list will be prepared as per the directives of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Medical Council of India (MC) and Dental Council of India (DCI). Admission procedure will be done in accordance with NEET Medical merit list 2020, NEET Dental merit list 2020.

NTA concluded the NEET exam on September 13 in offline mode. Admission into MBBS,BDS, AYUSH, BVSc & AH courses will be on the basis of NEET scores/ ranks.





Steps to check NEET 2020 Answer key:

1. Visit ntaneet.nic.in

2. Click on "NEET (UG) - 2020 Final Answer Key"

3. A PDF will open

4. Check how many questions you got right.