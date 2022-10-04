NEET UG 2022 Counselling schedule: Registrations to begin from October 11

-
Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will soon begin the NEET-UG 2022 counselling process online on the official website, mcc.nic.in.
Registration for counselling will be open to candidates from October 11 to October 17, 11 am. Candidates can check the schedule at the official website. The first round of counselling will begin on October 11. The choice filling and locking process will be carried out between October 14 to 18. Round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on October 21.
According to the notice, NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) All India Quota (AIQ) counselling will be conducted in four rounds by MCC – round 1, round 2, mop-up round and stray vacancy round. There will be two more rounds- the second mop-up round and the stray vacancy round for Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS)/ Bachelor of Science (BSc) Nursing courses. Admissions to 15 per cent AIQ government seats, all deemed/central universities, Employee's State Insurance Corporation (ESIC)/ Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) institutes, All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) and Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER) colleges will be done through NEET-UG counselling.
The NEET UG 2022 counselling procedure entails registering, paying the cost, filling out and locking in your choices, receiving your seat assignment, and reporting to the college you have been assigned.
