JUST IN
You are here: Home » Education » News

NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 1 seat resignation facility starts
Business Standard

NEET UG 2022 Counselling schedule: Registrations to begin from October 11

The candidates can register themselves till October 17, 11 am and the choice filling and locking process will take place between October 14 to 18

Topics
NEET medical entrance counselling | NEET UG | Entrance Exams

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

NEET Counselling
NEET UG 2022 counselling schedule released, check details on mcc.nic.in

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will soon begin the NEET-UG 2022 counselling process online on the official website, mcc.nic.in.

Registration for counselling will be open to candidates from October 11 to October 17, 11 am. Candidates can check the schedule at the official website. The first round of counselling will begin on October 11. The choice filling and locking process will be carried out between October 14 to 18. Round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on October 21.

According to the notice, NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) All India Quota (AIQ) counselling will be conducted in four rounds by MCC – round 1, round 2, mop-up round and stray vacancy round. There will be two more rounds- the second mop-up round and the stray vacancy round for Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS)/ Bachelor of Science (BSc) Nursing courses. Admissions to 15 per cent AIQ government seats, all deemed/central universities, Employee's State Insurance Corporation (ESIC)/ Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) institutes, All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) and Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER) colleges will be done through NEET-UG counselling.

NEET Counselling 2022: Registration and Choice filling process

Step 1: Visit the website mcc.nic.in and click on the “new registration” tab

Step 2: Fill in information- NEET roll number, registration number, date of birth and others

Step 3: Pay the counselling registration fee for NEET UG 2022

Step 4: Fill in the course of your choice and list the colleges according to the preference

Step 5: Candidates should note that there is no limit on the number of choices that can be filled

Step 6: Now, the candidates are required to lock the choices within the dates mentioned above. If a candidate fails to do so, the choices will be locked automatically.


The NEET UG 2022 counselling procedure entails registering, paying the cost, filling out and locking in your choices, receiving your seat assignment, and reporting to the college you have been assigned.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, October 04 2022. 17:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY