NEET UG counselling 2018: 2nd phase results postponed after Madras HC order

2018 second phase of UG counselling results will not be released today. The postponement of the result is in compliance with the directions of the The Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) on its official website has published a notice which says, “In compliance of the directions of High Court of Madras, Madurai, the online undergraduate counselling for the session: 2018 including the declaration of second-round result will be kept in abeyance till further orders.”



Click here to see the official notification by the MCC

The on Tuesday ordered the Central Board of Secondary (CBSE) to grant 196 marks out of the total 720 marks- 4 marks each for 49 questions to all the students who appeared for in Tamil, this year in response to a petition.





A petition was filed to the claimed that around 49 questions were wrong in the question paper of Tamil language and the petition asked that full marks be given to students who appeared for the examination in Tamil.



is contemplating to move the Supreme Court against Madras High Court's order as over 24,000 students who had opted for Tamil as language will be affected by the Court's decision.



Now, is to release a revised rank list for



The MCC website has notified the students to keep a check on the further update.

OTHER INFORMATION



On July 9, the process of choice filling and locking was started for the second phase of the All India NEET counselling.

According to The Indian Express, once the seat is allotted in the second round of counselling, candidates will not get another option to leave or surrender the seat.

By July 23, 2018, the remaining seats will be given to state quota, once the second phase of counselling gets over.

The final session of counselling will be conducted between August 10 and 11 by the MCC.



The candidates who have been allotted seats in the second round have to report to their respective medical colleges.

And those who are not allotted seats in the second round, but are already registered, need not re-register or pay again for the third round.

For the rest of the candidates, a new registration facility will be available.

The choices submitted in the first round will be treated as null and void and fresh choices will have to be made for seat allotment in the third round. If they are allotted a seat, they will have to pay security fees (Rs 10,000) within two days of publishing of result. They shall then report to the allotted institutes.