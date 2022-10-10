NEET UG Counselling 2022 registrations starts tomorrow: Check details here

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will start the counselling process for NEET-UG 2022 on Tuesday, October 11. The counselling process will be held online, on MCC's official website, mcc.nic.in.

Registration for the first round of counselling will be open to candidates from tomorrow and go on till October 17, 11 am. The choice filling and locking process will be done from October 14 to October 18.

The seat allotment result for Round 1 will be declared on October 21.

The (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) All India Quota (AIQ) counselling will be conducted in four rounds by MCC – round 1, round 2, mop-up round and stray vacancy round, as per the official notice.

The counselling committee will also hold two more rounds; the second mop-up round and the stray vacancy round for Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS)/ Bachelor of Science (BSc) Nursing courses.

Admissions to 15 per cent AIQ government seats, all deemed/central universities, Employee's State Insurance Corporation (ESIC)/ Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) institutes, All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) and Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical and Research (JIPMER) colleges will be done through NEET-UG Counselling.

The counselling procedure entails registering, paying the cost, filling out and locking in your choices, receiving your seat assignment, and reporting to the college you have been assigned.

Counselling 2022: Registration and Choice filling process

Go to the official website, at mcc.nic.in Click on the “new registration” tab A new page will open. Now, fill in the information- roll number, registration number, date of birth and others Pay the counselling registration fee for 2022 Fill in the course of your choice and list the colleges according to the preference Now lock the choices within the dates mentioned above If a candidate fails to do so, the choices will be locked automatically

Candidates should note that there is no limit on the number of choices that can be filled.