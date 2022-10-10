JUST IN
You are here: Home » Education » News

IGNOU TEE 2022: Tentative date sheet released, exams to begin from Dec 2
Business Standard

NEET UG Counselling 2022 registrations starts tomorrow: Check details here

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will start the counselling process for NEET-UG 2022 on Tuesday, October 11

Topics
NEET UG | NEET medical entrance counselling | Medical colleges

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

NEET exams

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will start the counselling process for NEET-UG 2022 on Tuesday, October 11. The counselling process will be held online, on MCC's official website, mcc.nic.in.

Registration for the first round of counselling will be open to candidates from tomorrow and go on till October 17, 11 am. The choice filling and locking process will be done from October 14 to October 18.

The seat allotment result for Round 1 will be declared on October 21.

The NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) All India Quota (AIQ) counselling will be conducted in four rounds by MCC – round 1, round 2, mop-up round and stray vacancy round, as per the official notice.

The counselling committee will also hold two more rounds; the second mop-up round and the stray vacancy round for Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS)/ Bachelor of Science (BSc) Nursing courses.

Admissions to 15 per cent AIQ government seats, all deemed/central universities, Employee's State Insurance Corporation (ESIC)/ Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) institutes, All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) and Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) colleges will be done through NEET-UG Counselling.

The counselling procedure entails registering, paying the cost, filling out and locking in your choices, receiving your seat assignment, and reporting to the college you have been assigned.

NEET Counselling 2022: Registration and Choice filling process

  1. Go to the official website, at mcc.nic.in
  2. Click on the “new registration” tab
  3. A new page will open. Now, fill in the information- NEET roll number, registration number, date of birth and others
  4. Pay the counselling registration fee for NEET UG 2022
  5. Fill in the course of your choice and list the colleges according to the preference
  6. Now lock the choices within the dates mentioned above
  7. If a candidate fails to do so, the choices will be locked automatically

Candidates should note that there is no limit on the number of choices that can be filled.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, October 10 2022. 12:23 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY