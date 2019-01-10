JUST IN
No rule to restrict entry in exam hall for wearing hijab: Goa govt
Business Standard

Hindi mandatory till class 8? Minister denies any education policy tweak

The New Education Policy committee suggested an 'India-centric' approach towards education

BS Web Team 

Prakash Javadekar

K Kasturirangan committee on the New Education Policy (NEP) prepared a report and suggested a three-language formula with Hindi mandatory till Class 8, uniform syllabus for science and maths across the nation, development of a script in Devnagri for tribal dialects, and promotion of education based on skill, reported The Indian Express.

The aim is to implement 'India-centric' and scientific learning system in schools. The committee handed over its report to the HRD ministry on December 31, 2018. A member of the committee told The Indian Express, “We have sought a meeting with the HRD Minister to hand over the report formally.”

Speaking to The Indian Express, HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said: “The committee’s report is ready and the members have sought an appointment. I will get the report after the Parliament session.”

The idea to make Hindi mandatory till class 8 received some backlash. BJD MP from Dhenkanal-Angul, T Satpathy lashed out at the ministry for trying to make Hindi compulsory. He tweeted:

However, in a tweet, HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar clarified that NEP had not suggested making any language compulsory. The policy is yet to come out in public domain.

Among the other recommendations made by the committee are:

  • Permanent high-power committee on education, headed by Prime Minister, to meet at regular intervals.
  • Regulatory mechanism to be strengthened and headed by non-bureaucrats.
  • Technical and professional courses to be promoted among SC/ST students.
First Published: Thu, January 10 2019. 12:44 IST

