Hindi mandatory till class 8? Minister denies any education policy tweak

K Kasturirangan committee on the Policy (NEP) prepared a report and suggested a three-language formula with Hindi mandatory till Class 8, uniform syllabus for science and maths across the nation, development of a script in Devnagri for tribal dialects, and promotion of based on skill, reported The Indian Express.

The aim is to implement 'India-centric' and scientific learning system in schools. The committee handed over its report to the HRD ministry on December 31, 2018. A member of the committee told The Indian Express, “We have sought a meeting with the to hand over the report formally.”

Speaking to The Indian Express, said: “The committee’s report is ready and the members have sought an appointment. I will get the report after the Parliament session.”





The idea to make Hindi mandatory till class 8 received some backlash. BJD from Dhenkanal-Angul, T Satpathy lashed out at the ministry for trying to make Hindi compulsory. He tweeted:

Don't wish to use bad language but let my intent be extremely clear. Want to shove this policy up their backsides, scumbags whosoever drafted this ridiculous 'policy'! These are true anti nationals. They want to destroy India. Treat all languages equally. pic.twitter.com/N2ovOSO1Aa — Office of T Satpathy (@SatpathyLive) January 10, 2019

However, in a tweet, clarified that NEP had not suggested making any language compulsory. The policy is yet to come out in public domain.

The Committee on Policy in its draft report has not recommended making any language compulsory. This clarification is necessitated in the wake of mischievous and misleading report in a section of the media.@narendramodi @PMOIndia — (@PrakashJavdekar) January 10, 2019