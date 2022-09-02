NEP to reorient India's education policy: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Union Minister on Friday said that the Policy (NEP) will reorient India's system global benchmarks.



Addressing the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry Summit 2022, Singh said that NEP is the biggest path-breaking reform in the country post-Independence, as it is not only progressive and visionary, but is also aligned with the emerging needs of the 21st century.

What is National 2020?



NEP 2020 is an education policy, which aims to address many growing developmental imperatives of India. It proposes the revision and revamping all aspects of the education sector, including its regulation and governance. The policy lays particular emphasis on developing the creative potential of individuals. It also aims to re-establish all teachers, at all levels, as the most respected members of our society.

NEP 2020 also aims to provide quality education to the students, with particular focus on historically marginalised, disadvantaged, and underrepresented groups.

Jitendra Singh, in his address, also elaborated on how the new policy gives due priorties to the inherent talent, knowledge, skill, and aptitude of students, instead of only focusing on their degrees.

On September 1, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at the education ministers' meeting in Bali, said NEP is based on the foundational principles of access, equity, quality, affordability, and accountability. He added that it is India's guiding light for promoting learning opportunities.

According to a report, as many as 2,774 innovative councils in higher education institutions (HEIs) in 28 states and six union territories (UTs) have been established, as the new policy completed two years on July 29 this year. It also added that 2,000 institutions in higher education are set to begin as skill hubs. Out of the 2,000, 700 have already registered on the common portal of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.