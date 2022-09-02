NEP to reorient India's education policy: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

-
ALSO READ
NITI governing council meet: PM, CMs to discuss crop diversification & NEP
Market has started pricing in too much of hawkishness: Jitendra Gohil
Jitendra New EV inks pact with FAE Bikes to supply 12K e-scooters
Congress prez poll: When Jitendra Prasada challenged Sonia Gandhi and lost
Nashik: 20 electric scooters of Jitendra EV loaded in container catch fire
-
Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday said that the new National Education Policy (NEP) will reorient India's education system global benchmarks.
Addressing the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry Education Summit 2022, Singh said that NEP is the biggest path-breaking reform in the country post-Independence, as it is not only progressive and visionary, but is also aligned with the emerging needs of the 21st century.
What is National Education Policy 2020?
NEP 2020 is an education policy, which aims to address many growing developmental imperatives of India. It proposes the revision and revamping all aspects of the education sector, including its regulation and governance. The policy lays particular emphasis on developing the creative potential of individuals. It also aims to re-establish all teachers, at all levels, as the most respected members of our society.
NEP 2020 also aims to provide quality education to the students, with particular focus on historically marginalised, disadvantaged, and underrepresented groups.
Jitendra Singh, in his address, also elaborated on how the new policy gives due priorties to the inherent talent, knowledge, skill, and aptitude of students, instead of only focusing on their degrees.
On September 1, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at the G20 education ministers' meeting in Bali, said NEP is based on the foundational principles of access, equity, quality, affordability, and accountability. He added that it is India's guiding light for promoting learning opportunities.
According to a report, as many as 2,774 innovative councils in higher education institutions (HEIs) in 28 states and six union territories (UTs) have been established, as the new policy completed two years on July 29 this year. It also added that 2,000 institutions in higher education are set to begin as skill hubs. Out of the 2,000, 700 have already registered on the common portal of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor