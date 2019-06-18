NEST result 2019 to be declared today: Know steps to calculate marks

-
NEST 2019 result: National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) result will be declared today at 5 pm. The result will be released on the official website nestexam.in. NEST is a compulsory test for students seeking admission to National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) Bhubaneswar and University of Mumbai - Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS), Mumbai.
This year, NEST was conducted on June 1, 2019 in two sessions.
Steps to download NEST result
Step 1. Visit the official website of NEST on nestexam.in
Step 2. Click on the link on the homepage which says “NEST 2019 Result”
Step 3. Enter roll number and date of birth. Click on the Login button to proceed
Step 4. The result will display on the screen. Download it for further reference
How is NEST result 2019 calculated
In NEST 2019 examination, there was a general section of 30 marks and four subject sections of 50 marks each.
NEST 2019 entrance exam was conducted in two shifts and different sets of question papers were used for each session. Hence, students' raw scores will be converted to percentile score. The percentile score will be calculated on the basis of the relative performance of all the candidates in the respective session.
During preparation of merit list, score for the general section would be considered along with three best scores from the remaining subject sections. In other words, the worst score among sections 2 through 5 would be discarded for the merit list calculation.
As merit list calculation will be performed on marks obtained in the general section and in (best) three subject sections, the 'total' marks for NEST 2019 becomes 180 (30 + 50 x 3 = 180).
The final ranking of the candidates will be based on percentile scores calculated from best three subject scores and the score in general section. NISER and CEBS will publish separate merit lists based on the following criteria defined by NISER and CEBS separately.