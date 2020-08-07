New education policy will teach how to think: PM Modi

The policy will prepare students for the global workforce by teaching them "how to think", said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday in a speech defending Indian languages being used as the medium of teaching.

"There is no disputing the fact that if the language spoken by children at home and the medium of in schools is the same, their comprehension is stronger. A strong educational foundation is built this way,” he said in a televised speech.

The policy proposes using mother tongue or local language as the medium of instruction till Class 5, while recommending its continuance till Class 8 and beyond. The proposal has sparked a debate about which language prepares students for employment.





"In today's time, when there is a deluge of information available, we need to guide students on what to focus their minds on. A lot of syllabus does not help. The new policy lays emphasis on igniting curiosity among students and inspire them to pursue their passions,” said Modi.

A single regulator for higher institutions, multiple entry and exit options in degree courses, discontinuation of MPhil programmes, low stakes board exams, and common entrance exams for universities are among the other highlights of the (NEP).