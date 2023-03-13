NIFT Result 2023 Announced: Here's how to check and download your score

The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) recently announced NIFT 2023 results in online mode. Candidates who have appeared in NIFT General Ability Test (GAT) can check and download their NIFT 2023 scores from the official website, i.e., nift.ac.in.

The NIFT authority conducted online exams in more than 30 cities for the bachelors and masters design courses in February.

The NIFT GAT exams were held on February 5 and 19. The institute issued a provisional answer key on February 23 and allowed candidates to submit challenges against it until February 24.

Students who have cleared this exam qualify for the next round and will have to appear for the situation test or Interview round.

Based on the test or interview results, the final results for BDes, BFTech, and many other programmes will be declared by the second week of May 2023.

How to check NIFT result 2023?

Here are all the steps to check and download NIFT result 2023:

Firstly visit the NIFT official website, i.e., nift.ac.in.

On the homepage, look for the "NIFT 2023 result" link.

Then enter your login credentials, which include your email Id and password.

Your NIFT result will appear in front of your screen in pdf form.

You can also download your NIFT result 2023 for future reference.

NIFT 2023 cutoffs

The NIFT authority will release the NIFT cutoff for online mode on their official website. The cutoff will be released for various NIFT campuses including NIFT Gandhinagar, NIFT Delhi, NIFT Kolkata, NIFT Bengaluru, etc.

Documents required for verification

Here are the documents required for the NIFT admission verification. Candidates must be ready with their documents for smooth admission.