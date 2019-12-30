NIT Trichy alumni commit $3 mn for alma mater's research work, scholarships

Former students of National Institute of Technology (NIT), Trichy, have committed a sum of about $3 million for activities at their alma mater and for the institute's scholarships programmes, said Raja Renganathan, president of the US Chapter of NIT Alumni Association.

Speaking to reporters about the Global Alumni Meet 2020 scheduled to be held in Chennai, Renganathan said, "We are committing $3 million, approximately Rs 20 crore, at the event for and various scholarships in the College."

The effort is to create several PhD scholars from the institute, in technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Internet of Things (IoT), and creating intellectual property rights. The is towards future technologies, he added.

The Institute has over 30,000 alumni spread across the world and churns out 1,700 graduates every year.

"The alumni have been helping the institute immensely, but the institution has not put in efforts to cash in on their goodwill," said Mini Shaji Thomas, director, NIT, Trichy. Over 1,200 former students will be participating in the event.