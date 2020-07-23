NITs, centrally-funded institutes to drop Class 12 marks criteria: HRD

Union HRD minister ‘Nishank’ on Thursday said the Central Seat Allocation Board has decided to drop the Class 12 marks criteria for admission to undergraduate courses in National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and all other centrally funded technical institutions this year due to the ongoing battle against coronavirus pandemic.

"JEE Main 2020 qualified candidates will now only need to obtain a passing certificate in class XII examination irrespective of the marks obtained," the minister added.

On last Friday, Pokhriyal announced the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) have decided to relax admission criterion in view of partial cancellation of class 12 exams by various boards.

"Due to the partial cancellation of class XII exams by several Boards, Joint Admission Board (JAB) has decided to relax the eligibility criterion for JEE (Advanced), 2020 qualified candidates, this time.