Not just international, IITs see rise in domestic pay packages too

Not just international but even domestic packages have seen a jump at the ongoing first phase of final placements process at the (IITs) this year.

For instance, IIT Roorkee has so far seen the highest domestic salary rise Rs 80 lakh, up by a third from Rs 60 lakh last year. Moreover, international offers stood at seven on the third day since the start of placements.

The annual recruitment drive at began on December 1, with the first phase likely to be concluded soon at most campuses.

On the other hand, IIT Guwahati has attracted its highest domestic package of Rs 70 lakh so far. This is up nearly 35 per cent from last year's Rs 52 lakh. In addition, four international offers have been grabbed by the students.

In terms of international offers, Dutch firm Optiver has so far made the highest offer of 157,000 euros or Rs 1.39 crore a year at IIT Bombay, followed by Sony Japan (Rs 1.14 crore), Honda (R&D) Japan (Rs 57.85 lakh), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (Rs 53.52 lakh), Qualcomm (Rs 46.41 lakh), WorldQuant (Rs 39.70 lakh), Morgan Stanley (Rs 37.25 lakh), Uber (Rs 35.38 lakhs), and NEC Japan (Rs 34.73 lakh).

Till the third day of the final placements process,, IIT Roorkee had 107 companies making 484 offers in all, including pre-placement offers (PPOs). Top recruiters at IIT Roorkee this year included Accenture Japan, Axis Bank, Adloid, Clumio, DG TAKANO Co Ltd, Dgraph, Eaton, HiLabs, Icertis, Navi, Oil India Ltd, Praxis Global Alliance, Paytm, Publicis Sapient, Rupeek, Sapient, Standard Chartered, Udaan, and ZS Associates India Pvt Ltd, among others.

By Day 2, IIT Guwahati had 353 job offers, apart from 133 PPOs with a highest domestic offer of Rs 70 lakh. There are some 1,100 students registered for placements. IIT Guwahati saw four international offers being made.

Companies like Google, Microsoft, Goldman Sachs, Qualcomm, Texas Instruments, Adobe, Oracle, Walmart, Bajaj, American Express, Uber, Accenture Japan, MTX, PhonePe, Jaguar, Mercedes, JP Morgan, Amazon, SAP, Cisco, EXL, Intel, Sprinklr, Cleartax, Axis Bank, SocGen, Flipkart and many more have participated in the placement process so far at IIT Guwahati.

IIT Madras had also seen around 43 companies making 141 offers by second day of the process even as the recruitment drive continues at the campus.

Meanwhile, at IIT Delhi, over 300 national and international firms offering more than 500 job profiles across multiple sectors have registered for hiring students this year.

By the end of first day of first phase of final placements, IIT Delhi students bagged over 300 placement offers including pre-placement offers (PPOs) with many bagging multiple offers. Around 150 PPOs (including international locations) have been received.