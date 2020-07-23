NSE partners TCS for certification courses to upskill BCom students

NSE Academy has partnered with iON to launch Industry Honour Certification courses for BCom students. The courses are aimed at boosting the employability of commerce students and enhancing their skills in banking, financial services, and insurance industry.

iON is a digital learning platform of Tata Consultancy Services which aims to increase the efficiency of the recruitment process and upskilling of various organisations. NSE Academy Limited is a subsidiary of the NSE, which promotes financial literacy.

The Industry Honour Certification (IHC) will enable students to get hands-on learning on markets, banking, wealth and risk management.

The elective courses that will be made available are banking fundamentals, insurance & risk management, financial derivatives, financial markets & services, investment management, and wealth management; and are aligned as per the UGC curriculum. The students will also have access to NSE SMART, a trading simulator, for hands-on market training.

Students will also get support for securing internships and placements in partner organisations. They will also be provided with digital certificates and awarded credits on completion of the course.

Terming BFSI (banking, financial services, and insurance) industry as the fastest-growing segment for job creation, Ravi Varanasi, chief business development officer of NSE said, “This initiative is to bridge the employability gap in the industry and build an effective talent pool.”

Meanwhile, Venguswamy Ramaswamy, global head of iON termed this as an effort to develop human capital to prepare students for the BFSI industry.