JUST IN
You are here: Home » Education » News

NITs, centrally-funded institutes to drop Class 12 marks criteria: HRD
Business Standard

NSE partners TCS for certification courses to upskill BCom students

Through Industry Honour Certification (IHC) students will have hands-on learning on financial markets, banking, wealth, risk management

Topics
TCS | TCS iON | National Stock Exchange

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

National Stock Exchange
Students will also get support on internships and placements in partner organisations.

NSE Academy has partnered with TCS iON to launch Industry Honour Certification courses for BCom students. The courses are aimed at boosting the employability of commerce students and enhancing their skills in banking, financial services, and insurance industry.

TCS iON is a digital learning platform of Tata Consultancy Services which aims to increase the efficiency of the recruitment process and upskilling of various organisations. NSE Academy Limited is a subsidiary of the NSE, which promotes financial literacy.

The Industry Honour Certification (IHC) will enable students to get hands-on learning on markets, banking, wealth and risk management.

The elective courses that will be made available are banking fundamentals, insurance & risk management, financial derivatives, financial markets & services, investment management, and wealth management; and are aligned as per the UGC curriculum. The students will also have access to NSE SMART, a trading simulator, for hands-on market training.

Students will also get support for securing internships and placements in partner organisations. They will also be provided with digital certificates and awarded credits on completion of the course.

Terming BFSI (banking, financial services, and insurance) industry as the fastest-growing segment for job creation, Ravi Varanasi, chief business development officer of NSE said, “This initiative is to bridge the employability gap in the industry and build an effective talent pool.”

Meanwhile, Venguswamy Ramaswamy, global head of TCS iON termed this as an effort to develop human capital to prepare students for the BFSI industry.
First Published: Thu, July 23 2020. 21:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY